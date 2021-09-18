Amber Alert issued for boy, 7, in Gary, Indiana; believed to be in 'extreme danger'

Gary Police are looking for a 7-year-old boy they believe is in "extreme danger." Shanae Brown is one of the people the boy is believed to be with.

Gary Police are looking for a 7-year-old boy they believe is in "extreme danger." Helen Willis is one of the people the boy is believed to be with.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary Police are looking for a 7-year-old boy they believe is in "extreme danger."Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Christopher Green Jr. Saturday afternoon.Green was last seen in Gary around 9 a.m. Saturday, police say.Police are also looking for 40-year-old Shanae Brown and 58-year-old Helen Willis, and said they are driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617.Green is described as a Black male, 4 feet tall, weighing 95 lbs. He has black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing black and red button up shirt with black pants.Brown is a Black female who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 250 pounds, police say. She has black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.Willis is a Black female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes, police said.If you have any information on this incident, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.