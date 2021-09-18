amber alert

Amber Alert issued for boy, 7, in Gary, Indiana; believed to be in 'extreme danger'

Police are also looking for 40-year-old Shanae Brown and 58-year-old Helen Willis
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary Police are looking for a 7-year-old boy they believe is in "extreme danger."

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Christopher Green Jr. Saturday afternoon.

Green was last seen in Gary around 9 a.m. Saturday, police say.

Police are also looking for 40-year-old Shanae Brown and 58-year-old Helen Willis, and said they are driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617.

Green is described as a Black male, 4 feet tall, weighing 95 lbs. He has black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing black and red button up shirt with black pants.

Brown is a Black female who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 250 pounds, police say. She has black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Gary Police are looking for a 7-year-old boy they believe is in "extreme danger." Shanae Brown is one of the people the boy is believed to be with.



Willis is a Black female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Gary Police are looking for a 7-year-old boy they believe is in "extreme danger." Helen Willis is one of the people the boy is believed to be with.



If you have any information on this incident, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.
