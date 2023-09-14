Police have issued a Silver Alert has been declared for Damarion Dylan Martin, a missing boy from Gary, Indiana.

Boy, 11, missing from Gary, Indiana police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing boy from Gary, Indiana.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Damarion Dylan Martin.

The 11-year-old is described as 4 foot 5 inches tall and weighing 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday at about 6 p.m. wearing a blue "Lighthouse Charter School" hoodie along with navy blue pants and black New Balance shoes.

Police said he's believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.