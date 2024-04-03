Gary police confiscate cache of guns, make arrests in 2 major drug busts

Gary, Indiana police seized guns and illegal drugs and arrested two men in recent drug busts. They also marked a decline in homicides and overdoses.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Authorities in Gary, Indiana, shared information Wednesday about two major drug raids.

In addition to a cache of weapons, police confiscated drugs, cash and made two arrests.

The Gary Police Department said the raids are helping to drive down crime.

"Drug nexus has a part to play in the grand scheme of things," Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon said. "We believe that where there's drugs begets crime, it begets violence... things of that nature."

Officials detailed two recent drug raids carried out in conjunction with other local authorities and the Indiana State Police. They touted not only a significant drop in homicides, but also in drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths.

"Our residents deserve safe neighborhoods, where they can grow, raise families and build their dreams for the future." Gary Mayor Eddie Melton said.

According to data from the Gary Police Department, homicides are down by 73% to date compared to this time last year. Authorities said so far this year there have been five homicides in 2024 compared to 17 homicides during the same time in 2023.

Officials added that so far in 2024 there have been 23 overdoses resulting in five overdose deaths, while during the same time last year there were 34 overdoses resulting in 12 overdose deaths.

This week's drug investigations ended in the confiscation of over a dozen guns, cash, and 42 grams of heroine and crack cocaine.

"Narcotics division is doing many more larger DTOs... drug trafficking operations," Gary Police Commander Jack Hamady said. "Looking into the subjects that are supplying our heroine and cocaine within the city."

Authorities said its proof their efforts to change the perception of Gary, by engaging the community, being proactive and using technology, is working.

"The community has been very active, and we are trying to make sure we go towards and area where we're building trust and legitimacy," Chief Cannon said. that the community knows they have a voice here.

Two men were arrested and charged with drug trafficking after tips from residents, police said.

Both suspects made bail and are due back in court. In the meantime, the Gary Police Department continues its efforts.