Gary police looking for person of interest in 79-year-old man's murder

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary police have released a photo of person of interest in the murder of a 79-year-old man.

Police said they were called to the 3200-bloc of West 21st Place in Gary for a gunshot victim who was bleeding and unresponsive in the street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Cornelius Olive.

Gary police named Tyree Gaines as a person of interest in the murder. They said he has emailed the city of Gary and other neighboring communities, and made threats over email. Police said they believe he is unstable, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Gaines is described as a 24-year-old Black male, 5 ft. 5 in. tall and 115 lbs.

If you see Gaines or have information about his whereabouts, Gary police say you should not approach him and instead call 911.