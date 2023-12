A man is dead after a shooting in Gary, Indiana inside a grocery store in the 2100 block of Malcolm X Drive, police said.

Man dead after shootout inside Gary, Indiana grocery store, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man is dead after a shootout inside a Northwest Indiana grocery store on Monday evening, police said.

Gary police responded to the 2100 block of Malcolm X Drive just before 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police two men started shooting at each other.

When officers got there, they found one of those men dead inside the store.

Police haven't said what happened to the other man who was involved.

Further information was not immediately available.