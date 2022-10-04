Gary shootings: 4 recent murders not random, officials say

After several recent shootings in Gary, Indiana, Mayor Jerome Prince and Police Chief Brian Evans gave a crime update.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and Police Chief Brian Evans provided an update after several recent murders in the city.

According to police, four people were shot in just about 24 hours in Gary, two juveniles, a man and a woman.

Police said Sunday afternoon, 50-year-old April King was shot and killed in the 2600-block of Jackson Street.

That evening, 37-year-old Arlandus Jackson was shot and killed outside in the 900-block of Williams Street.

Then, Monday morning, a 14-year-old and 16-year-old boy were both shot and killed outside of a home in the 2900-block of West11th Avenue.

Mayor Prince vowed to make public safety his top priority and continue working with youth initiatives to deter this crime.

He and the police chief offered their deepest condolences to the victim's families.

"These incidents that we just spoke about are not gang-related, they're not drug-related and they're not random," Chief Evans said. "We believe that all the individuals were targeted by a specific person, it just so happened that it happened with a short period of time and we're working toward it."

The chief said the county is facing an "unprecedented" amount of violence.

"We have to invest very heavily in education, preventive measures for our youth and try to curtail some of the violence," he said. "We're not immune to it, we're part of it and we're doing everything that we can to investigate the crimes."

No arrests have been made in any of these cases, but they are working on some leads, police say.