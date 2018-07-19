Gary woman accused of having sexual relationship with 13-year-old student

A Gary woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl who was her student at martial arts studio. (WLS)

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) --
A Gary woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl who was her student at martial arts studio in Portage.

Malary Jones, 24, was charged with child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged relationship started in July 2016. Charging documents said Jones was the teen's Taekwondo instructor and the alleged crimes occurred at a home in Porter County. The teen reported it in April 2018.

The Post-Tribune reports that Jones admitted to having sex with the girl.
