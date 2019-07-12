Gas explosion levels KFC restaurant in North Carolina

A gas explosion leveled an entire KFC restaurant in North Carolina.

Video showed the aftermath of the explosion, with all that was left standing was the sign and the facade.

An employee told police he was locking up when he smelled gas and alerted his manager.

They both evacuated the building, but before the gas company could arrive, the building exploded.

Officials in Rockingham County say the blast damaged nearly all the surrounding businesses.

No one was hurt in the incident.
