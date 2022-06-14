gas prices

Northern CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake

His family has started a GoFundMe to help re-pay the lost revenue.
EMBED <>More Videos

CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. -- The manager who misplaced a decimal point at a Northern California gas station pricing premium gas for just 69 cents a gallon has now been fired.

The manager at the Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova, Calif., accidentally moved the decimal point to the wrong spot.

Hundreds of drivers ended up getting the cheap gas for several hours before the mistake was discovered costing the gas station $16,000.

VIDEO: Glitch at NorCal gas station gives customers 69 cents a gallon price for hours
EMBED More News Videos

Drivers filling up at a Shell station in Rancho Cordova, Calif. took advantage of a glitch that temporarily lowered the price to 69 cents a gallon.



"I put all three prices on there, except the diesel. The last one kind of didn't go. So, I just took responsibility for it and said yeah it's my fault," said John Szczecina, gas station manager.

Gas stations across the country have been dealing with record-breaking gas prices.

Szczecina says he's worried about getting sued by the station owners, so his family has started a GoFundMe to help re-pay the lost revenue.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymoneygas pricesshellconsumer
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
How to save money as Illinois gas prices rise
Gas station owner posts sign for drivers: 'We hate our gas prices too'
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
TOP STORIES
Chicago severe weather leaves damage behind
US Rep. Casten's17-year-old daughter dies
CPD releases new video of pregnant postal worker missing since 2018
Chicago police shooting in Englewood caught on camera
Naked woman steals CPD squad car, hits officer, police say
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here's what that means
Buzz Lightyear attempts daring takeoff in new 'Lightyear' clip: WATCH
Show More
IL expands, extends pandemic benefits for child care services
Quick-thinking camp staffers save kids from suspected gunman in Texas
Chicago cop charged after struggling with Black woman on beach
Weather in Chicago: Officials urge caution with heat wave
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, dangerous heat Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News