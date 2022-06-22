gas prices

Will a gas tax holiday help amid surging fuel prices? Some drivers are skeptical

President Biden calls on Congress to suspend federal gas tax for 3 months
By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Frustrated drivers skeptical of possible gas tax holiday as fuel prices continue to surge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People are certainly feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices in the city reach well over $6 a gallon.

While drivers are desperate for relief, some are skeptical about the proposed gas tax holiday.

Drivers are fed up, as all they can do is watch while the price at the pump just keeps surging.

It's not keeping people off the roads, but instead, just causing more frustration.

RELATED: What is a gas tax holiday? How federal proposal affects prices at the pump
EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden is expected to call on Congress to suspend the gas tax for three months amid rising prices at the pump. Here's what that means.



"This place could be empty but look I'm looking around, there are cars here," said Robert Calzada. "It's something."

The national average cost for a gallon is hovering around $5 and many in Chicago already pay much more than that.

"If it gets to seven bucks, man, we're gonna start protesting because enough is enough," said Elvis Brown.

That frustration is leading President Biden to call on Congress Wednesday to ask lawmakers to temporarily suspend the nation's tax on gas for three months. However, the move would come at the cost of $10 billion, which the nation uses for infrastructure.

"Not worth it to cut 10 billion," said Brown. "Where you gonna cut that out? Now you're gonna affect other people, so 18 cents a gallon is not worth it."

President Biden said the country's tax revenue is on the rise so he believes there's still money available to repair highways.

He's also calling on states to suspend their own gas tax.

In Illinois, that's about 39 cents per gallon, while drivers in Indiana are paying 32 cents a gallon. Both states issue a sales tax on top of that.

The Illinois gas tax is about 39 cents per gallon, while drivers in Indiana are paying 32 cents a gallon. Both states issue a sales tax on top of that.



Instead of a gas tax suspension, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is calling a special session, hoping to use the state's reserve to pay back $1 billion to taxpayers.

It's a welcome idea to some drivers as these prices are putting a wrench in summer travel plans.

Weekly U.S. Regular Price per Gallon




"Because everywhere else is pretty much expensive," said Calzada. "To go to Vegas or some vacation getaway, it's gonna cost, so it's not the same like it used to be."

If Congress were to approve the tax holiday, drivers would save a rough total of $2 every time they filled their tanks.

Some aren't sure if that's worth it, but in the meantime, there may be some other relief as Gas Buddy experts believe the nationwide average for a gallon could fall 15-30 cents over the next few weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagosouth loopindianagas pricestaxesgas stationjoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Biden calls for 3-month federal gas tax holiday
What is a gas tax holiday?
Willie Wilson announces $2M gas, food giveaway
Pence targets Biden in Chicago speech, largely avoids Jan. 6, Trump
TOP STORIES
Woman fatally shot during robbery at Oak Park gas station
Asian carp renamed to encourage people to eat them
Man accused of chaining woman in attic of vacant building for 3 days
Black bear breaks into WI vacation home as Illinois family sleeps
CPS cancels plans for new $120M Near South Side high school, for now
$3.25M settlement reached in deadly police killing of Daunte Wright
Man shot at North Ave. Beach; officers hurt in Old Town fight
Show More
Man's murder conviction overturned for son's hot car death
Driver of stolen car leads high-speed chase near LA | VIDEO
Dad fends off gunman while carrying sleeping baby: VIDEO
Health officials investigating Meningococcal disease outbreak: CDC
Black-owned Chicago ice cream business creates social change
More TOP STORIES News