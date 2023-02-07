Geneva explosion reported at Olon Industries factory; Wheeler Park evacuated

LIVE: Chopper7 over fire after explosion reported in Geneva

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters in west suburban Geneva are battling an industrial fire after an explosion was reported at a factory Tuesday afternoon.

The Geneva Fire Department said it was responding to a hazmat situation around 3 p.m. following the explosion at Olon Industries in the 400-block of Union Street.

People have been evacuated from Wheeler Park and the senior center as a precaution, city officials said.

The electric supply has been disconnected from the building, officials said. At this time, the city's water supply does not appear to be impacted by the explosion.

Fire officials have not said what caused the explosion or if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.