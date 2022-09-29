Batavia woman struck, killed while crossing street in Geneva, police say

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was struck and killed while crossing a street in west suburban Geneva Thursday night.

Geneva police said the 55-year-old Batavia woman was walking southbound near the center turn lane on State Street/Route 38 east of Sandholm Street when she was hit by a 30-year-old Geneva woman driving westbound on State Street.

The Batavia woman was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where she later died, police said. Her name has not yet been released pending notification of her family.

The driver was not injured and has been fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation, police said. She was issued a traffic citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.