Body camera video captures apartment fire, explosion in Wisconsin

GENOA CITY, Wis. -- Body camera footage has captured an apartment fire and explosion in southern Wisconsin.

Police released video from the body camera of an officer responding to a fire in Genoa City.

At first, the body camera video appears to show a small fire and the officer knocking on doors, telling people to get out of the apartment building.

Not too long after, an explosion erupted in the area.

No one is reported to be hurt in the incident.

The police officer and a good Samaritan received awards from the village and police chief for their bravery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinexplosionapartment fireapartments evacuatedbody cameras
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News