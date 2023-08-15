Trump indicted: Chicago-based publicist among those charged in Georgia election scheme

Chicago-based publicist Trevian Kutti is among those charged in the Trump Georgia indictment. Some of those accused face racketeering charges.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-based publicist was one of those charged Monday in Georgia, as part of a sweeping indictment alleging they schemed to illegally overturn former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss and stop the peaceful transition of power.

Trevian Kutti was interviewed by ABC7 Chicago over the weekend in the city about a topic unrelated to the indictment.

Prosecutors said she traveled from Chicago to Atlanta in an attempt to pressure an election worker to report election fraud claims in testimony.

Kutti is a former publicist for artists R. Kelly and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Kutti, along with Trump and 17 others have nearly two weeks to surrender.

The Fulton County district attorney plans to try all 19 defendants together.

The indictment, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, follows an investigation that lasted more than two years and marks the fourth criminal case brought against the former president.

Those charged in Monday's indictment face a slew of charges, including racketeering, violating the oath of a public officer, forgery, false statements and other offenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.