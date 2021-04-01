Gerald Reed, man who claims he was tortured into double murder confession, has sentenced commuted by Pritzker

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Gerald Reed double murder case: Man who claims he was tortured into confessing won't get new trial after judge reverses earlier ruling

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker commuted the sentence of Gerald Reed to time already served Thursday.

Reed claimed he was tortured into falsely confessing to a 1990 double murder by Chicago police detectives working for disgraced former Commander Jon Burge.

RELATED: Gerald Reed remains jailed 10 months after murder conviction tossed after judge fails to make critical ruling

In a statement Thursday, Reed's attorneys said he has served almost 30-years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

His lawyers are hoping he will be released from prison Friday.

