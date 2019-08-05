WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Get a High-Flying Workout at the Trapeze School | Pumped
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who died after being transported from Lollapalooza ID'd
59 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Lightfoot blames Trump rhetoric for mass shootings, says he blew 'every racist, xenophobic dog whistle'
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
DCFS investigating after 7-month-old left alone in bathtub dies
American Idol Chicago audition location announced
Show More
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
Nissan Rogue owner gets sudden stopping solution
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
3 ways to survive an active shooter incident
R. Kelly facing new charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
More TOP STORIES News