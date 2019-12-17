Getaway van crashes into Ross store near Seattle, 11 injured

SEATTLE -- Eleven people were injured after a van crashed into a store near Seattle Monday night.

It happened in Burien, about 10 miles south of Seattle, around 9:50 p.m.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff's Office says that detectives believe the van was being used as a getaway vehicle for a shoplifting crime at the store, KOMO-TV reports.



"There was a female that was inside the store shoplifting, she ran out and got into the passenger seat of the white van," Abbott said.

A male driver in the van tried to speed away, police said.

The van struck an unoccupied car that was parked directly in front of the store before crashing through the front windows of the Ross. The van then traveled past the registers and into a clothing aisle.

Three people, including a 2-year-old child who was in a stroller, suffered critical injuries.

Police said the 51-year-old male driver was placed under arrest for vehicular assault and suspicion of DUI for drugs.

The female passenger was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant and shoplifting.

No employees were injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonshopliftingu.s. & worldaccidentcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 16, killed in Little Village shooting ID'd; photo of truck possibly involved released
Judge expected to rule on new trial petition for woman convicted of murdering former Bears player's girlfriend
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in New York
Girl, 11, sexually assaulted in Chicago Public Library on South Side: CPD
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
Are home warranties worth the money? Expert weighs in
4 thieves rob Gold Coast Versace store:CPD
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold, but sunny Tuesday
Each state's most popular holiday toy revealed
CPD announces expansion of detective divisions
Stolen Matteson police K9 vehicle recovered in Harvey
Apple ID lock email phishing scam
More TOP STORIES News