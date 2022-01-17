jeffrey epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to conceal names of men involved in Jeffrey Epstein's operation

The men are listed as 'John Does' in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew in the spotlight after Ghislaine Maxwell conviction

NEW YORK -- Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is no longer protecting the names of eight men involved in Jeffrey Epstein's operation.

Maxwell's attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object to their identities being revealed, CNN reported.

The men are listed as "John Does" in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre's allegations imply that the men were involved in Epstein's sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004.

Although Epstein is reputed to have had many rich and powerful friends, none have been specifically implicated in court.

A jury found Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, guilty on five counts of aiding Epstein in his abuse.



The final decision on releasing their names is up to Federal Judge Loretta Preska.

The letter was written the same day another federal judge allowed Giuffre's case to move forward against Prince Andrew.
