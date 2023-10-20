Giant pumpkin grower in Wisconsin prepares for weigh-in: 'It's exciting'

Bill Roethle, who owns Hillside Apples near Casco, WI, is preparing for his giant pumpkin weigh-in.

MISHICOT, Wis. -- When it comes to growing pumpkins at Hillside Apples near Casco, Wisconsin, Bill Roethle has about 25 years of experience.

But, a few seasons ago, he was introduced to a new pastime, WLUK reported.

"We started these pumpkin plants in early April. Got them pollinated in mid and late June. They've been growing ever since," Roethle said.

Roethle said it begins with scientifically-selected seeds.

"I have the genetic history on these. I know what pumpkins they came from," Roethle said. "The pumpkins receiving plenty of water and fertilizer are important factors for them to grow."

Each pumpkin needs a 30 by 40 foot plot to grow, Roethle said.

"We start putting at least 50 gallons of water per day, per plant. Some are 50-100 gallons a day," Roethle said. "For two weeks, it was putting on over 40 pounds per day. So in two weeks, this one put on over 600 pounds in early August."

The giant is one of two displayed at hillside apples. It's become a popular attraction for many, including the Robinson family from Kewaunee.

"People driving by, obviously they're going to see the big pumpkins right away. So it's going to bring them in," Jeremy Robinson said.

Another Kewaunee resident, Mary Robinson, said that these pumpkins are unique and different from any others, and they make you curious about how they are grown.

The giant pumpkin that belongs to Roethle is estimated to weigh as much as 1,800 pounds, waits for the Saturday weigh-in at the giant pumpkin fest in Mishicot.

"I think this one could've been a couple hundred pounds heavier, if I'd done some things differently. It's exciting to get up in the morning and see what's going on in the pumpkin patch every day," Roethle said.

