Val, Ryan talk "Food Roots" documentary, local black owned nail salon, and upcoming weekend events.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, it's Ryan's birthday weekend! See Val and Ryan catch up on the latest topics for Host Chat!

"Food Roots"

Entrepreneur and restaurateur Billy Dec joins to talk about his new documentary, "Food Roots".

In "Food Roots", after receiving devastating news of family loss on the other side of the world, Dec journeys to his mother's native 7,641 Islands of the Philippines to find his last remaining elders, and himself.

He travels by motorcycle, boat, plane and on foot to find and preserve the lost recipes of his ancestors, discover culinary and cultural treasures, and learn family stories that forever change his life.

You can see "Food Roots" at the Chicago International Film Festival on Oct. 19 and Oct. 21 at the AMC New City Theater (closed captioning provided for the second screening).

Buy your tickets today at: Food Roots Documentary

Chicago International Film Festival 2023

North America's longest running competitive film festival returned this weekend. The 59th Chicago International Film Festival is being held now until Oct. 22.

From dramas to comedies to anime, you can witness the hard work of creative individuals from all over the world!

Get your ticket today chicagofilmfestival.com.

Corey Williams unveils his new book:

Corey Williams is a man that wears many hats.

He's a wardrobe stylist, an actor of the hit show, Power Brook: Force, and now a children's author!

Corey's new book "Justin, the Good Listener" follows the adventures of a young boy who helps teach others what it means to listen well.

You can pick up a copy of "Justin, the Good Listener" by visiting justinthegoodlistener.com and be sure to give Corey a follow on Instagram @corey_demon.

Tips 312:

For women, nail art has always been a form of expression.

Val got out of the office to visit a vibrant salon in the West Loop, Tips 312.

Tips 312's owner, Meghan Young, grew up in the Austin neighborhood and has been getting her nails done since she was 13.

She would frequent her local salon in Austin, where she could relax and connect with other women.

Young said for her, "it was almost the women's version of going to the barbershop."

Young hopes to expand her nail salon business to other states and even hopes to go put a few overseas.

But for now, she's building an empire in Chicago by supporting and mentoring aspiring nail technicians by helping them with scholarships, connections, opportunities and more!

You can learn more about Tips 312 and book an appointment with one of Young's fabulous technicians by visiting their website at tips312.com.

Roeper's reviews: spend or save?:

"The Burial" - SPEND

Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones star in a legal drama "The Burial" based on a true story.

"Frasier" - SAVE

He's back! Kelsey Grammer returns as Frasier Crane for a reboot of the popular 90s sitcom, "Frasier".

"The Fall of the House of Usher" - SPEND

"The Fall of the House of Usher" is a new Netflix series based on the works of Edgar Allen Poe.

Bear-ly accurate predictions:

A friendly game of "pin the tail on the donkey" brought some good luck for the Bears in their game against the Commanders.

Can they keep the party going with another win against the Vikings?

Ryan does his prediction with the help of NFL legend, Tom Waddle.

Who will they predict to win Sunday's game?

Weekend events:

Check out these two fun events happening this weekend!

Fall Fest 5 Live:

Branding Englewood and Englewood Branded are bringing Fall Fest 5, a family day of fun with a pumpkin patch, carnival, food and more!

This year's event is dedicated to survivors and victims of breast cancer and domestic violence.

Stop by Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Patti LaBelle Concert:

The fabulous Patti LaBelle along with Correy Bell is performing live this Saturday!

The concert will be held at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Saturday, Oct. 14.

Get your tickets today at pattilabelle.com.