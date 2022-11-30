WATCH LIVE

Woodridge gift wrapping guru offers free complimentary holiday gift wrapping

ByTony Smith via WLS logo
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 2:49PM
Tis the season for gift giving.

WOODRIDGE, ill. (WLS) -- The gift giving season is underway and for many it's fun to receive a nice wrapped gift.

But Hilary Vincent from Woodridge says it doesn't have to be a tough task. Vincent joined ABC 7 to talk about quick tips and unique ways to wrap your holiday gifts this season. She is the owner of Ribbons & Strings.

Also, Vincent is offering complimentary gift wrapping at the Loews O'Hare Hotel on 5300 N River Road in Rosemont, IL for the next three Saturdays and Sundays until December 18. Those interested can stop by between 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. It is recommended that guest(s) show up early. It is a first-come, first-served, while supplies last. Guests who wait will enjoy a voucher for a complimentary season cocktail at The Ashburn.

Follow the holiday wrapping guru on social media:

Instagram: @ribbonsandstrings2107

Facebook: ribbons&strings

