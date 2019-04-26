Girl, 12, escapes from kidnappers in Gage Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old girl says she was grabbed by a man and forced into a van on the South Side, but she eventually escaped.

The kidnapping occurred at about 3:12 p.m. in the 3200-block of West 53rd Street. The child told police a Hispanic man in his early 30s talked to her before pushing her into the van. Police said another man drove them away at a high rate of speed.

The girl was able to escape the van after a brief period of time, police said.

One suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man, 30-35 years old, about 5'8-5'9", with small brown eyes, a thick beard and mustache and wearing all black clothing. The driver is described by police as a man wearing black clothing driving a white van with sliding doors and small windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.
