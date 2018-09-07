Girl, 13, forced into van, sexually assaulted in Morgan Park

Chicago police have issued an alert after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued an alert after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Tuesday in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The sexual assault occurred in the 1400-block of West 109th Place at about 3:56 p.m., police said.

The victim was approached from behind after police said the male offender got out of a white van with two cargo doors. The offender placed the victim in a chokehold and forced her into the van.

The victim was then sexually assaulted inside the van, police said. She was subsequently able to escape and alert authorities.

Police are investigating and no one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.
