Girl, 15, killed in shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in west suburban Aurora Sunday morning.

Aurora police are investigating the death of Jasmine Noble, who was fatally shot in the 400 block of Florida Avenue at around 12:30 a.m.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I'm not having Thanksgiving. There's nothing to be thankful for right now," said Jasmine's mother, Shanty Pirtle.

Detectives are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

"They shot her and they ran out the house and left her on the couch," Pirtle said. "They're trying to figure out what happened, how it happened. That's all they're telling me."

Jasmine's loved ones are now holding onto each other and their memories.

"Jasmine helped everybody," Pirtle said. "She always tried to help everybody. She was always trying to be there for everybody."

Aurora police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
