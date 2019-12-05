Girl, 16, thrown in van, groped in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl was thrown in a van and groped Wednesday morning on Chicago's West Side, police said.Chicago police responded just before 8 a.m. Wednesday to the 2400-block of Kostner Avenue near Ogden Avenue in Lawndale. Police said the 16-year-old girl was walking, around 7:30 a.m., north in the 2900-block of South Ashland Avenue near McKinley Park when a white van approached her. According to police, an individual began waving at the victim from inside the van to get her attention, and a second person picked her up from behind. The girl was carried into the van and groped, police said.The van eventually stopped at Kostner and Ogden, and the girl was able to escape.The victim was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital for treatment, a fire official said.An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police did not provide any description of possible suspects. No one is in custody.