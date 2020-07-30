Girl, 2, critically injured in Hammond shooting, police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A two-year-old girl was critically wounded after she was shot Wednesday night in Hammond, Indiana, Hammond police said.
According to police, around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to shots fired in the 3300-block of Craig Drive and found a mother in a vehicle with her two-year-old daughter who had been struck by a bullet.
The NW Indiana Times reported the toddler was struck in the head. She was airlifted to a Chicago hospital in critical condition, police said.
Hammond police said the mother was not injured.
A helicopter searched for the suspect Wednesday night who police believe may have run into a wooded area. Police dogs also scoured the area as the FBI was on scene assisting the Hammond police.
Detectives are still investigating the cause of the shooting.
