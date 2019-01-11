Girl, 3, ejected from car, killed in Lower Wacker crash after car makes U-turn; 2 seriously injured

EMBED </>More Videos

A 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Lower Wacker drive and a man and woman were seriously injured, Chicago police said.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being ejected from a car in a crash on Lower Wacker Drive that also left a man and woman seriously injured Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the Mazda 3 was heading westbound on Lower Wacker Drive when at about 1:09 a.m. it tried to make a U-Turn near Garvey Court, a spot where cars must wait to turn on a green arrow. As the Mazda made the turn, it hit the rear passenger side of an oncoming Acura MDX traveling east. That Acura had the green light according to police.

After the collision, the Mazda crashed into a wall which ejected a 3-year-old girl inside. She was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where she later died. Her doll could be seen among the debris from the wreck.

Authorities have not released her identity. A source tells ABC7 the girl was not in a car seat and was not wearing any kind of child restraint.

A female driver and male passenger in the Mazda, both 29, were transported to a hospital in serious condition. Their relationship to the child is unknown.

Four people inside the Acura declined medical attention.

"The woman in the driver's seat looked like she was having trouble but the other guy said that he thought she was breathing and looked like she was breathing, she was moving," said Jim, a witness. "I looked over there, I didn't realize that was a baby."

Lower Wacker Drive was closed after the crash and was reopened at about 5:25 a.m. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashfatal crashchild killedChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
City to inspect R. Kelly's Near West Side music studio
'Bird Box Challenge': Teen crashes while blindfolded
Laquan McDonald family responds to Preckwinkle ad
Woman suspected of killing manicurist arrested
Child porn leader stabbed to death during prison attack
Lifetime sued for using family portrait in movie without permission
American broke neck, not allowed to leave Guatemala hospital
Show More
Wild turkey terrorizes students, parents, crossing guards
Man decapitated by helicopter blades
88-year-old woman beaten nearly to death at park
Wisconsin judge caught driving drunk avoids arrest
More News