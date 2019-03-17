Girl, 5, reported missing in Indiana found safe after Amber Alert issued

A 5-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday afternoon from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and who was believed to be in "extreme danger," was found unharmed.

The child, Leanna Nicole Herron, was found safe hours after Indiana officials declared an Amber Alert.

Leanna was last seen at 3 p.m. in Fort Wayne in northern Indiana, about 160 miles from Chicago, and was believed to be with a 26-year-old man.

Police did not immediately release further details other than that Fort Wayne police found her.
