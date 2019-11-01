Girl, 7, critically wounded in shooting while trick-or-treating in Little Village on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating and a 31-year-old man were both shot in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Halloween, Chicago police said.The little girl wearing a bumblebee costume was shot in the neck by a stray bullet in the 3700-block of West 26th Street at about 5:30 p.m., police said. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.A 31-year-old man who is not related to the girl was also wounded in the hand. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition."It is unacceptable a 7-year-old girl that is trick-or-treating with her family out here and happens to get shot,' said Sgt. Rocco Alioto, Chicago Police Department. "Because a group of guys wanted to shoot at another male while there's a street full of kids trick-or-treating."As detectives did their work, families still trick or treated and navigated police tape. It's a tradition for businesses on 26th Street to hand out candy on Halloween.Witnesses said they heard several gun shots and saw at least one person running away wearing a mask.Detectives talking to business employees in one store where a witness tells ABC7 the girl's family went for help until first responders arrived.Ian Martinez was handing out candy near a Metro PCS store on the corner of 26th Street and Lawndale Avenue when he heard the gunshots.The girl was struck in a nearby alley and someone picked her up and took her inside the Metro PCS to wait for paramedics to arrive, he said. She was wearing a red or purple bumblebee costume under her coat when he saw her inside the store laying on the ground.Police were able to pull some surveillance video from nearby businesses. They hope that will give them some clue on how to find the shooter.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.