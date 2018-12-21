Girl, 9, fights off attacker in Gage Park

A 9-year-old girl was able to fight off a man who attacked her Monday evening in Gage Park.The girl was riding her bike in a parking lot of a shopping center located at 4900 S. Kedzie Ave. at about 5:30 p.m. Monday when a strange man approached and began talking to her, police said. The man then covered the girl's mouth and touched her inappropriately, dragging her into the middle of the plaza lot.The girl kicked him several times and was able to escape, police said. The man quickly walked away southbound.The suspect told the girl his name was Juan Pablo, police said. He was described as a 30- to 40-year-old Hispanic man standing 5 ft. 10 in. to 6 ft. tall and weighing 180-200 pounds. He had short black hair, a mustache and beard. He was wearing a black jacket, blue pants and brown boots at the time of the incident, police said. He was also carrying bags from ALDI and Family Dollar.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-492-3810.