covid-19

Missouri girl, 11, finds parents dead in bed from coronavirus

St. Louis County, Mo. -- A grim discovery for an 11-year-old Missouri girl.

As KSKK reports, she found both her parents dead in their bed from COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

"It's really a terrible, tragic thing," said neighbor Chuck Duy.

According to St. Louis County police, both were in their forties.

Duy said he spoke with a family member about the couple's death.

"She tested positive but they sent her home and then her husband meanwhile was home with a positive test for COVID, so they both were quarantined," said Duy.

Duy said the couple stayed downstairs in their basement bedroom.

The girl was the couple's only child.

"To lose both parents at one time you know for an 11-year-old, it's really tragic," said Duy. "We're praying for them, they were the nice people. We're so happy they moved into the neighborhood."

Authorities said there's no reason to believe any foul play was involved.

It appears both deaths were due to the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouricoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19death investigation
COVID-19
Indy to relax COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday
IL reports 1,780 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son
Fact Check: Is IL outpacing other large states in COVID vaccines?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,780 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
Woman arrested for North Side carjacking with boy still inside vehicle
Photographer captured life inside military school
5 former USPS employees charged in scheme to steal credit cards from mail
Morton Salt building approved to become music venue: City Council
GOP lawmaker's husband's truck seen with militia group decal near Capitol on Jan. 6
Show More
Arrest warrant secured for MIT grad student in Yale killing of Chicago man
Basketball star Jeremy Lin says he was called 'coronavirus' on court
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
Indy to relax COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday
Marengo shooting suspects linked to Aurora robbery spree: police
More TOP STORIES News