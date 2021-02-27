Missouri girl, 11, finds parents dead in bed from coronavirus

St. Louis County, Mo. -- A grim discovery for an 11-year-old Missouri girl.
As KSKK reports, she found both her parents dead in their bed from COVID-19 on Thursday morning.
"It's really a terrible, tragic thing," said neighbor Chuck Duy.
According to St. Louis County police, both were in their forties.
Duy said he spoke with a family member about the couple's death.
"She tested positive but they sent her home and then her husband meanwhile was home with a positive test for COVID, so they both were quarantined," said Duy.
Duy said the couple stayed downstairs in their basement bedroom.
The girl was the couple's only child.
"To lose both parents at one time you know for an 11-year-old, it's really tragic," said Duy. "We're praying for them, they were the nice people. We're so happy they moved into the neighborhood."
Authorities said there's no reason to believe any foul play was involved.
It appears both deaths were due to the coronavirus.
