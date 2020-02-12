Society

98-year-old Girl Scout continues her mission and selling cookies

WERNERSVILLE, Pennsylvania -- At 98 years young, a Pennsylvania woman continues a mission she started when she was just 10 years old.

Ronnie Backenstoe is still selling Girl Scout cookies. She's even part of a troop.

"I became a Girl Scout in 1932!" Ronnie told WMFZ-TV. "I said, 'When can I be a Girl Scout?' My mom said, 'When you're 10.' So when I was 10, I was ready to go!"

Fast forward to 2020 and her fellow scouts have joined her for a cookie sale at Phoebe Berks, a retirement community.

Troop Leader Barbara Allen Perelli says Ronnie's energy is non-stop, and her younger fellow scouts say she makes them laugh.

Ronnie says the Girl Scouts have taught her so much.

"I think that it was just part of living. That's really what Girl Scouting is, it teaches you how to live," Ronnie said.

Ronnie said when she first sold cookies in the 1930s, there were only three different kinds and they only cost 15 cents.

Her favorite Girl Scout cookie is peanut butter.
