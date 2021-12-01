I-Team

Giving Tuesday: Make sure your donation request isn't a scam with these BBB tips

By and Ann Pistone
I-Team: Aviod Giving Tuesday scams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Giving Tuesday inspired donations of nearly $2.5 billion last year. Unfortunately, bad actors try to get their hands on some of that money.

Steve Bernas with the Better Business Bureau of the Chicago Region said even if you get a call that looks to be from a charity you've given to in the past, be careful.

"Sometimes the scammers will try to make it look like they're calling from that specific charity. They may be calling with a caller ID saying that charity, but please remember the caller ID can be easily manipulated in some way. And I don't think consumers really know that," Bernas said.

Bernas advises that people shouldn't feel rushed into making a donation. "A scammer wants your money right will want it today. A legitimate charity will take your money today, they'll take it next week or next year. Get information about the charity, investigate the charity, not only the Better Business Bureau but other sources to make sure that you know where your money is going to and they're spending it wisely. So give wisely," he said.

You can find more tips on avoiding charity scams here:

BBB Tips: How to donate wisely on Giving Tuesday

FTC Tips: Donate safely this Giving Tuesday
