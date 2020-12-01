feed the love

Feed the Love: ABC 7 Chicago, Disney kick off Giving Tuesday with donations to local food banks

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On this Giving Tuesday, ABC 7 Chicago kicks off our Feed the Love campaign.

The need for food for families this holiday season is greater than ever.

There has been double the demand for food this year at three local food banks.

Many families are out of work, dealing with medical bills or just scraping to get by.

ABC 7 and the Walt Disney Company presented separate checks to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

You can donate to these organizations by texting "ABC 7 Feed" to 50155 or by clicking HERE.
