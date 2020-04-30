Giving Tuesday organizers to launch #GivingTuesdayNOW on May 5 in response to COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the day of generosity that has become synonymous with the Tuesday after Thanksgiving but now Giving Tuesday is responding to the need created by COVID-19.
"The reason giving is powerful is because it's the way that we express our power to shape the communities that we want to live in," Giving Tuesday, Chief Strategy Officer Jamie McDonald said.
Giving Tuesday NOW is a new movement with a familiar feel.
The organizers of Giving Tuesday are hosting a singular day of giving on Tuesday, May 5th in hopes of helping so many people and organizations get the help they need.
"Our team thought hard about what was an appropriate response at the moment we were so inspired by all the spontaneous acts of generosity that were just bubbling up all around the world. You know everything from, you know, people singing from their balconies to lining up on streets, you know cheering for healthcare workers on shift changes," McDonald said.
Every little bit counts when it comes to Giving Tuesday NOW. It's a chance to lead with your heart, help a neighbor in need any way you can.
"Chicagoans [should] say to themselves like what am I passionate about, because I think that we're in a moment where every cause is critical to our response. Whether if it's an environmental organization or an arts organization or a poverty organization or a true healthcare organization," McDonald said.
How to get involved
For more information about GivingTuesday's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit their website.
For people who would like to donate directly to local organizations, visit ILgive.com/organizations to search from a list of nonprofits across Illinois. The page is operated by Forefront, Illinois' association for social impact organizations.
People can also donate to the COVID19Chicago Response Fund. The project was created by a group of local foundations and prioritizes nonprofits and community organizations that serve vulnerable populations.
Share how you are giving back with the hashtag #GivingTuesdayNOW.
ABC7 has created a resource page with a list of our community partners that are providing critical services of all kinds during this pandemic. For more information, visit ABC 7 Connecting Communities.
Giving Tuesday organizers to launch #GivingTuesdayNOW on May 5 in response to COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News