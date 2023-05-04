Glenbard West High School student charged after bomb threat, Glen Ellyn police say

A 17-year-old high school student has been charged after a Glenbard West bomb threat prompted an evacuation on Wednesday, Glen Ellyn police said.

This marked the 2nd bomb threat at the school in 2 weeks

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A student has been arrested and charged after Glenbard West High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Wednesday, police said.

The 17-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of felony disorderly conduct.

Police said they received the threat at about 11:30 a.m. While the school was evacuated, police did not identify a real threat. Shortly after noon, police said the building was all clear.

This is the second bomb threat at the school in two weeks. The first incident, on April 27, remains under investigation.