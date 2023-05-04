WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Glenbard West High School student charged after bomb threat, Glen Ellyn police say

This marked the 2nd bomb threat at the school in 2 weeks

By WLS logo
Thursday, May 4, 2023 4:46PM
West suburban high school student charged after bomb threat: police
EMBED <>More Videos

A 17-year-old high school student has been charged after a Glenbard West bomb threat prompted an evacuation on Wednesday, Glen Ellyn police said.

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A student has been arrested and charged after Glenbard West High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Wednesday, police said.

The 17-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of felony disorderly conduct.

Police said they received the threat at about 11:30 a.m. While the school was evacuated, police did not identify a real threat. Shortly after noon, police said the building was all clear.

This is the second bomb threat at the school in two weeks. The first incident, on April 27, remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW