Glenbrook High School increases security after threat found

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) --
Glenbrook South High School has increased security for its homecoming festivities this weekend after students found a threat written on the back of a classroom desk.

The threat said "There will be a school shooting on Sept 25 2018," according to an email from the school's principal, Lauren Fagel, that was sent to students and parents. Fagel said two students discovered and reported the note at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

"We commend the students who reported the statement and encourage anyone who sees something suspicious to alert a staff member," Fagel said in the email.

The school reported the threat to the Glenview Police Department, which is investigating.

Fagel said students attending this weekend's homecoming should arrive early as their belongings will be searched. Students will also be screened as they enter school on Monday, Sept. 24.

Anyone with information is asked to call the school at 847-729-2000.
