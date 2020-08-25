Minor hospitalized after fatal Glendale Heights fire has been released, multiple people displaced

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The minor injured during a fire in Glendale Heights Monday has been released from the hospital, police said.

The residents of six units have been displaced from the Water's Edge Condominium Complex after a Monday morning fire, Deputy Chief Brandon Oliver said in a statement Tuesday.

Red Cross and the Glendale Police Department made accommodations for those displaced, Oliver said.

RELATED: Fire in Glendale Heights condo complex leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Police said two people were found dead in the unit after the fire, though the cause of death has not yet been determined. Their identities have not yet been released.

One officer and three firefighters were injured while responding to the fire, and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. No further details about their injuries have been released.

The cause of the fire is currently not known, and the incident is under investigation, police said.

The video in the player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glendale heightsdeadly fireapartment fireperson killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kenosha protests turn violent for 2nd night after police shoot Black man
Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after being shot by police: father
Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois mask policy for restaurant patrons
Jacob Blake shot by police in front of his 3 kids, family says
City design challenge: How will outdoor dining look in winter?
62 counterfeit championship rings seized
White Sox, Cubs fan feel great after kidney donation
Show More
Chicago removes 2 states, adds 1 to COVID-19 emergency travel order
Inmate beaten to death at federal Ind. lockup, FBI investigates
Amazon opens new fulfillment center in SW suburbs
Hurricane Laura forecast to be Category 3 storm with Texas, Louisiana in path
Illinois seniors get another year to renew driver's license
More TOP STORIES News