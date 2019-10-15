Glendale Heights village administrator charged with DUI, leaving scene of Labor Day crash

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A village administrator for Glendale Heights has been charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash on Labor Day.Glendale Heights police said they responded to a hit-and-run crash at 2:40 p.m. on September 2 at the intersection of Schmale Road and West Stevenson Drive.Police identified the suspect as Raquel Becerra, 47, who surrendered to police on October 2 after an arrest warrant was issued.On Monday, police said Becerra was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, once count of disobeying a stop sign and one count of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.Becerra was released after posting bail and is scheduled to appear in court on October 31.