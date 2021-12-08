Glenn Foster, former NFL player and Chicago native, dies in police custody in AL, authorities say

No words right now. Rest Powerfully, Little Brother. From Chicago to Champaign to New Orleans. You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you bruh. pic.twitter.com/zvQN2TxkJ5 — Rep. Kam Buckner (@RepKamBuckner) December 7, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native and former NFL football player, Glenn Foster, died in police custody in Alabama Monday, according to authorities.Foster, 31, died at a medical facility in Northport and was released to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further investigation, officials said.The Alabama Bureau of Investigations, at the request of the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the death.Foster attended high school at Mount Carmel before playing football at the University of Illinois and then later professionally with the New Orleans Saints.Foster's family said he had a wife and four children and lived in Louisiana. They said they are devastated by their loss.Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office.Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner, who represents the 26th District and chairs the House Black Caucus, tweeted about Foster's death, saying, "NO words right now. Rest Powerfully, Little Brother. From Chicago to Champaign to New Orleans. You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you bruh."