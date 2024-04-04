Glenview Park District being sued after former lifeguard allegedly exposed himself to kids

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- The Glenview Park District is being sued, after a former lifeguard allegedly exposed himself to children and the park district kept him employed.

Zachary Cortes worked at the Splash Landings Indoor Aquatic Center.

The suit claims the first complaint against him came in on Jan. 5.

But it wasn't until Jan. 20, when a second complaint was reported, that he was arrested.

"Management simply just sat on it; I mean this should've been a situation where Mr. Cortes was arrested that day, and all male lifeguards suspended," said Jack Casciato, a partner at Curcio & Casciato. "You can't continue to operate a pool knowing that a sexual predator is working around small children for 14 days. It was just a matter of time until another victim. Unfortunately, my client fell victim to his sexually predatory nature."

Cortes, 24, of Des Plaines has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child and disorderly conduct.

In a statement, the district said it conducts criminal background checks on all employees.

It also said they are aware of the allegations, and are continuing to cooperate with police.

Glenview police previously said Cortes was no longer a lifeguard as of at least Jan. 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.