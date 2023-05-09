Glenwood police said a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Monday night in the 800-block of Terrace Drive.

Glenwood police investigating after boy, 16, killed in shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in south suburban Glenwood, police say.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at about 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 800-block of Terrace Drive.

A 16-year-old boy was transported to a hospital and later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

Investigators said the shooting was *not random but there is no known threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation by the Glenwood Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Further details were not immediately available.

