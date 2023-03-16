WATCH LIVE

Lost pet goats: Animal Care and Control finds owner of 3 goats wandering Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 16, 2023 5:04PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three goats were found wandering in the city of Chicago, and it appears the owner has now been found.

An officer for Animal Care and Control came across the three goats and took them into the shelter as strays.

A call went out looking for the owner so the goats could return home. As of Wednesday, the goats were reunited with their owners.

It is legal to keep goats as pets in the city. It was not immediately clear how the animals got loose.

Photos on Facebook appeared to show two white goats and a smaller black goat at the shelter on Western Avenue.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
