Teacher at LEARN South Chicago charter school surprised with Golden Apple award

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A surprise celebration was held Thursday for a Chicago teacher who is the newest recipient of the Golden Apple Award.
Michael Stewart, a seventh and eighth-grade math and social studies teacher at LEARN South Chicago, has been named a recipient of the 2020 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.
Stewart was surprised by the news this morning with a parade of his colleagues and family members outside his home in South Chicago.
Stewart is the second Chicago teacher awarded of this year's 10 recipients from across the state. Recipients are selected from more than 730 nominations of 4th to 8th grade teachers.
The nomination period for the 2021 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching & Leadership is open.
All are invited to nominate exceptional Pre-K-third grade Illinois teachers and Pre-K-12th grade school leaders at www.goldenapple.org/awards.
