The best red carpet looks from the 2024 Golden Globes

After a succession of eerily quiet (or postponed) red carpets last year during the months-long actors' and writers' strikes, Sunday evening's Golden Globe Awards offered stars a chance to re-emerge into the fashion limelight.

The ceremony traditionally serves as a bellwether for the Oscars, with critics searching for clues as to which movies will clean up during awards season. But this year, fashion-watchers were also on the lookout for trends that may come to define 2024.

With "Barbie" nominated for more Golden Globes than any other movie this year, it was no surprise that its star Margot Robbie arrived in pink - namely an Armani dress modeled on one worn by the "Superstar Barbie" doll released in 1977. Oprah Winfrey, meanwhile, nodded to the coming-of-age drama "The Color Purple," which she co-produced, in a custom (you guessed it) purple Louis Vuitton gown.

Neither shade, however, was the evening's standout color. From Florence Pugh's scarlet Valentino gown to Heidi Klum's voluminous Sophie Couture dress with a peek-a-boo leg slit, it was red that dominated the entrance to LA's Beverly Hilton hotel. Selena Gomez (in silky Armani Privé) Rachel Brosnahan (in Sergio Hudson) and Julianne Moore (in custom Bottega Veneta) all got in on the act, as well.

Elsewhere, stars had fun with sequins, sparkles and tulle. And there was plenty of sheer fabric on display, too. Kate Beckinsale's translucent skirt revealed yet another example of the "no-pants" trend; "The Bear" actor Jeremy Allen White showed off skin beneath his silk voile shirt and Hannah Waddingham wore a sheer lace Suzanne Neville gown, one of several elegant black evening dresses on show.

Many of the night's best dressed men, including nominee Andrew Scott in an all-white Valentino ensemble, broke with black-tie convention. Others brought sparkle to their outfits with brooches, like Irish actor Barry Keoghan - in head-to-toe red - who opted for a Tiffany & Co. piece featuring diamonds and pink sapphires in the shape of an ibex, and Colman Domingo, who wore two golden brooches on his mandarin collar Louis Vuitton jacket.

Other accessories were born out of necessity: Pedro Pascal wore a dark arm sling that matched his all-black Bottega Veneta outfit, while Keoghan's "Saltburn" co-star Rosamund Pike paired her lacy black Dior couture dress with a veiled fascinator by Philip Treacy after she was injured in a skiing accident last month. ("My face was entirely smashed up," she said during the official red carpet pre-show, adding: "Actually, it's healed, but I fell in love with the look.")

