Good Samaritan helps police find injured woman after car crashes off road in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Good Samaritan in Gary, Indiana, stepped in to flag down help after a serious crash Monday morning.

The crash happened early Monday morning, not far from the former Majestic Star casino, Gary police said. Police were struggling to find the victims.

The Good Samaritan, Greg Zellers, spoke with ABC7 about the encounter.

"The car went off the road probably 50 yards behind me," Zellers said. "It's very difficult to see from the road."

Authorities credit Greg Zellers with helping them find the victims and get them medical attention.

The two women inside were able to call 911 for help, but then their phone died. In the meantime, police searched the area, but we're unable to find them.

One of the two women in the car, however, was able to get out through a broken back window and made her way to the side of the road.

She was able to flag down Zellers. He is a mechanic who was on his way into work around 6:30 a.m. She then walked him to where the car was flipped over.

There is almost no traffic on the road other than trucks coming from the steel mill occasionally, so there was very little traffic, Zellers said. He was able to help direct first responders to the location.

"I came back to give dispatchers a better idea of where to look," Zellers said. "They asked me to stay until they got here. So I did, but then I needed to get to work."

The woman who was trapped in the car said the steering wheel was pressing into her legs, and she was unable to feel her legs. Paramedics airlifted her to a local hospital.

Her latest condition was not immediately known. The woman who was able to escape the car did not suffer serious injuries, authorities said.