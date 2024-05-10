WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Good Samaritans rescue woman from burning car in Prairie Grove, police say

Rescued driver was "driving aggressively and attempting to pass multiple cars" when she lost control, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 10, 2024 1:52AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two good Samaritans saved a woman from a burning car after a crash Tuesday in the north suburbs.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on East Route 176 in Prairie Grove, police said.

A woman in her 50s was driving aggressively and attempting to pass multiple cars when she lost control and crashed into another vehicle and left the roadway, witnesses told police.

The woman's car stuck a tree and caught on fire in the 4300 block of Route 176, police said. The vehicle had major damage.

Two people passing by stopped to assist the driver and pulled her from the car before it was fully engulfed in flames.

The other driver involved in the crash has minor injuries, police said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW