Rescued driver was "driving aggressively and attempting to pass multiple cars" when she lost control, police say

Good Samaritans rescue woman from burning car in Prairie Grove, police say

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two good Samaritans saved a woman from a burning car after a crash Tuesday in the north suburbs.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on East Route 176 in Prairie Grove, police said.

A woman in her 50s was driving aggressively and attempting to pass multiple cars when she lost control and crashed into another vehicle and left the roadway, witnesses told police.

The woman's car stuck a tree and caught on fire in the 4300 block of Route 176, police said. The vehicle had major damage.

Two people passing by stopped to assist the driver and pulled her from the car before it was fully engulfed in flames.

The other driver involved in the crash has minor injuries, police said.