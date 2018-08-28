Good Samaritan helps elderly wrong-way driver get safely off the road

Good Samaritan helps wrong-way driver get safely off the road - Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on August 28, 2018.

A man in Texas risked his own life while trying to stop an elderly woman who was driving on the wrong way of a highway.

Thomas Prado desperately tried to stop the 94-year-old woman to protect her and other drivers.

He took matters into his own hands, driving the wrong way himself, chasing her down.

He even considered putting his transit van in front of her vehicle to stop her vehicle.

Fortunately he was able to get her to pull over, and helped move her to safety.
