Good Samaritan recognized for helping CPD officer struggling to arrest man

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A good Samaritan was recognized Thursday by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation for risking his own safety to come to the aid of a CPD officer.Police shared a video of the incident in Avondale back in December.In the video, you the officer struggling on the ground with a man he was trying to arrest. Moments later, the good Samaritan, Brian Schillo, rushes in to help get the suspect in handcuffs.That suspect allegedly bit both Schillo and the officer before backup arrived and he was taken into custody.Multiple charges against him were later approved, including battery and assault.