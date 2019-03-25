CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois State Police will be raising awareness Monday about Scott's Law, a law designed to protect emergency responders.
So far this year, at least fourteen Illinois State Trooper squad cars have been hit by drivers. Last week downstate near Collinsville, a trooper had serious injuries when he was struck while on foot responding to a crash.
Scott's Law states that when drivers see any police or emergency vehicle on the road, they must proceed with caution or change lanes if possible.
Gov. Pritzker, Illinois State Police raise awareness of Scott's Law after squad cars struck
TOP STORIES
Show More