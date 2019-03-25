Crime & Safety

Gov. Pritzker, Illinois State Police raise awareness of Scott's Law after squad cars struck

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois State Police will be raising awareness Monday about Scott's Law, a law designed to protect emergency responders.

So far this year, at least fourteen Illinois State Trooper squad cars have been hit by drivers. Last week downstate near Collinsville, a trooper had serious injuries when he was struck while on foot responding to a crash.

Scott's Law states that when drivers see any police or emergency vehicle on the road, they must proceed with caution or change lanes if possible.
